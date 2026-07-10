Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 153,416 shares, an increase of 1,902.3% from the June 15th total of 7,662 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,968 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPNYY

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

Shares of NPNYY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 53,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the world's oldest and largest shipping companies, tracing its roots back to 1885 when it was established in Tokyo, Japan. Over more than a century of operations, the company has grown from a modest coastal carrier into a global maritime and logistics provider. NYK is a core member of the Mitsubishi keiretsu and plays a prominent role in international trade by connecting major ports across Asia, Europe, the Americas and beyond.

The company's principal business activities encompass sea, land and air logistics.

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