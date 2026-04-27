Niraj Shah Sells 113,863 Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 113,863 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $8,823,243.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,729,382.26. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Niraj Shah sold 6,137 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $482,490.94.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Niraj Shah sold 1,571 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $121,249.78.

On Monday, March 23rd, Niraj Shah sold 107,818 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $8,322,471.42.

On Thursday, February 26th, Niraj Shah sold 27,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $2,129,760.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Niraj Shah sold 93,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $6,940,590.00.

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Wayfair Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of W traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.74. 3,114,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,711. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 3.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.78.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Wayfair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wide press coverage and deal roundups should drive increased site traffic and conversion during Way Day, supporting near-term revenue growth. Article Title

Wide press coverage and deal roundups should drive increased site traffic and conversion during Way Day, supporting near-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: High-visibility coverage in mainstream outlets (People, MSN, AOL, local press) expands brand reach and could attract new customers and repeat buyers beyond the promotional window. Article Title

High-visibility coverage in mainstream outlets (People, MSN, AOL, local press) expands brand reach and could attract new customers and repeat buyers beyond the promotional window. Positive Sentiment: Steep discounts on big-ticket items (example: patio sets and leather recliners deeply marked down) can lift average order value and immediate cash flow if inventory turns quickly. Article Title

Steep discounts on big-ticket items (example: patio sets and leather recliners deeply marked down) can lift average order value and immediate cash flow if inventory turns quickly. Neutral Sentiment: Last-day/limited-time messaging concentrates sales into a short period — good for a headline quarter but can create lumpiness in revenue timing. Article Title

Last-day/limited-time messaging concentrates sales into a short period — good for a headline quarter but can create lumpiness in revenue timing. Neutral Sentiment: Promotions cover many categories (outdoor, bedding, kitchen, storage) which diversifies sources of demand but makes it harder to predict category-level mix effects. Article Title

Promotions cover many categories (outdoor, bedding, kitchen, storage) which diversifies sources of demand but makes it harder to predict category-level mix effects. Negative Sentiment: Deep discounts (advertised up to ~80%) are likely to compress gross margins and could worsen profitability metrics — a particular concern for Wayfair given its historically negative margins. Article Title

Deep discounts (advertised up to ~80%) are likely to compress gross margins and could worsen profitability metrics — a particular concern for Wayfair given its historically negative margins. Negative Sentiment: Promotional intensity increases marketing, fulfillment and discount-driven costs; investors may worry about margin recovery and the sustainability of any revenue gains. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wayfair from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wayfair from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wayfair from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 28,200.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 250.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 156.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company's stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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