NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.2727.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NiSource from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday.

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Institutional Trading of NiSource

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in NiSource by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NI stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. NiSource has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $48.83.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.99%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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