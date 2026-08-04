Nkarta (NKTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Nkarta to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Nkarta to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nkarta Stock Performance

Nkarta stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 148,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $158.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSK plc acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $5,829,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Nkarta by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,286 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 852,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,702,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 556,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 300.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 504,272 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nkarta from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore set a $9.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKTX

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging proprietary activation and expansion technologies, Nkarta aims to harness the innate tumor-killing properties of NK cells while incorporating targeted immuno-engineering approaches to enhance safety, potency and persistence in patients. The company's platform supports both allogeneic cell manufacturing and genetic modifications to generate chimeric antigen receptor-expressing NK cell candidates designed to address a range of hematologic and solid tumors.

Nkarta's lead program, NKX019, is an anti-CD19 CAR-NK cell therapy in early-phase clinical trials for relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

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