NMI (NMIH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect NMI to post earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $153.9910 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 55.05% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMI Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $40.28 on Thursday. NMI has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $638,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,545,059.37. This trade represents a 29.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 18,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $707,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,515,600.85. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 189,412 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NMI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in NMI by 1,308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NMI by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company's stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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