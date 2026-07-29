NN (NNBR) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $116.0940 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.59 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. On average, analysts expect NN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NN Stock Performance

Shares of NNBR opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. NN has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $178.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond T. White sold 18,782 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $45,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 858,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,462.03. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NN during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Research raised shares of NN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial cut shares of NN from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NN in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NN has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NNBR

About NN

NN, Inc NASDAQ: NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company's operations are organized into three business segments.

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