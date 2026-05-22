NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.4583.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNN. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 target price on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NNN REIT from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on NNN REIT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Adamo sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $269,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 126,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,684,846.42. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 33,192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $1,492,976.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 822,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,005,540.78. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3,354.1% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter worth $76,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 1,266.1% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 1,066.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.82.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 41.38%.The firm had revenue of $240.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NNN REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NNN REIT will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. NNN REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.50%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

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