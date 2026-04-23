NNN REIT (NNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect NNN REIT to post earnings of $0.5230 per share and revenue of $237.4280 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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NNN REIT Trading Down 1.8%

NNN REIT stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $46.03.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. NNN REIT's payout ratio is 115.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $45.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on NNN REIT

Insider Activity

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Jonathan Adamo sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $269,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 126,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,684,846.42. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 33,192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $1,492,976.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 822,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,005,540.78. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NNN REIT by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in NNN REIT by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

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