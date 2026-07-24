Noble Financial Issues Optimistic Estimate for SHIP Earnings

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP - Free Report) - Analysts at Noble Financial increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime's current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime's FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

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Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,972 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 15.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,300 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,557 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,504 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 59.3% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 29,062 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company's stock.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Seanergy Maritime's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: SHIP is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company's operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company's core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

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