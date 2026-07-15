Noble Financial Issues Positive Estimate for ARLP Earnings

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

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Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $516.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.24 million.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,363,174 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,741 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 737,328 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 437,486 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 668,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 289,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,636.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 268,637 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 253,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company's stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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