Noble Financial Issues Positive Outlook for KTOS Earnings

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Noble Financial boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Noble Financial currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions' current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Clear Str raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.28.

Get KTOS alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $52.09 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $431,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 351,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,638,043.96. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $244,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,253.91. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,027 shares of company stock worth $13,312,040. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,673 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,828,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,048,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6,900.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 176,831 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 174,305 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here