Noble (NE) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Noble (NYSE:NE - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $703.2770 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Noble (NYSE:NE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Noble had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.17%.The company had revenue of $785.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Noble to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Noble Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NE opened at $41.51 on Monday. Noble has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Noble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Noble's payout ratio is currently 139.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Noble

In related news, SVP Blake Denton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,479,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,700.37. This represents a 50.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eifler sold 50,000 shares of Noble stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $2,275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,193,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,331,112.28. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 143,550 shares of company stock worth $6,985,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Noble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 819.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Noble in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Noble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble in the third quarter worth about $3,935,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $59.00 price objective on Noble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Noble from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Noble from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Noble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Noble from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.12.

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Noble Company Profile

Noble NYSE: NE is an offshore drilling company that provides drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The firm operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units and delivers contract drilling solutions for exploration and production activities. Its core business centers on executing drilling programs for upstream energy companies across a range of water depths and operating environments.

Products and services include the operation and management of offshore drilling rigs — such as drillships, semisubmersibles and jackups — along with associated technical, engineering and project management services.

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