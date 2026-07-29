Nomad Foods (NOMD) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.4237 per share and revenue of $822.1690 million for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.720-1.900 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.00 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company's revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nomad Foods Stock Up 2.5%

NOMD stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Nomad Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Insider Activity at Nomad Foods

In other Nomad Foods news, CEO Dominic Brisby acquired 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $1,468,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 676,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,813.26. The trade was a 28.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruben Baldew acquired 14,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $143,038.01. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 338,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,544.22. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 264,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,538.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,968 shares of the company's stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 294,386 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,871 shares of the company's stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nomad Foods from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised Nomad Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

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