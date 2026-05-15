Nomura Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Nomura's target price points to a potential upside of 52.61% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.05.

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Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $135.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.49.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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