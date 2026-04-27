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Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Price Down 14.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Nomura Research Institute logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nomura Research Institute shares plunged 14.7% to $27.615 after the company reported EPS of ($0.76), missing the consensus by about $32.10 and signaling a disappointing quarter.
  • Intraday liquidity was extremely light, with just 2,741 shares traded—about a 98% decline from the average session volume of 145,774 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but mildly positive: one Strong Buy and two Hold ratings give a consensus of “Moderate Buy”, while the stock trades at a market cap of $15.84 billion and a PE ratio of 125.52.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 14.7% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.6150 and last traded at $27.6150. 2,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 145,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $31.34 by ($32.10). Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 2.33%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRILY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Nomura Research Institute from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Trading Down 14.7%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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