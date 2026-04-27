Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Price Down 14.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 14.7% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.6150 and last traded at $27.6150. 2,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 145,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $31.34 by ($32.10). Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 2.33%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRILY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Nomura Research Institute from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Trading Down 14.7%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

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