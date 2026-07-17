Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Noodles & Company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $123.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million.

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Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.38. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 34,246.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,802 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Noodles & Company by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 94,746 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Noodles & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company is an American fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in a variety of noodle and pasta dishes inspired by global cuisines. Its menu features signature entrees such as the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese and Japanese Pan Noodles, alongside soups, salads, shareable sides and seasonal offerings. The brand emphasizes fresh ingredients, customizable meals and a quick-service format designed to accommodate dine-in, takeout and digital ordering channels.

The company was founded in 1995 by Aaron Kennedy in Boulder, Colorado, with the aim of introducing a diverse noodle-centric menu to the American market.

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