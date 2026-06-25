Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $307.74 and last traded at $306.9740, with a volume of 37937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.11.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Nordson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Trading Up 2.9%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $284.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.35. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Nordson's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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