Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,865,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world's largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

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