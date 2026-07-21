North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) NYSE: NOA passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.10 and traded as low as C$18.50. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$18.62, with a volume of 40,459 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$22.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.48. The firm has a market cap of C$504.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.10.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) NYSE: NOA last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of C$319.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. North American Construction Group's payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 165,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,158,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 165,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,158,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.76 per share, with a total value of C$88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,300,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,861,106.88. This represents a 0.22% increase in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,650. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada's provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

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