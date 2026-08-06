North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) NYSE: NOA crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.97 and traded as high as C$20.29. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$20.13, with a volume of 124,656 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOA. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$22.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOA

North American Construction Group Stock Up 5.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.97. The company has a market cap of C$545.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) NYSE: NOA last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.63%.The business had revenue of C$319.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. North American Construction Group's payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 165,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,158,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 165,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,158,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,285,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$46,743,342.10. The trade was a 0.44% increase in their position. Insiders bought a total of 185,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company's stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. For over 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.

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