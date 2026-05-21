Northcoast Research Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $465.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from $575.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Northcoast Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 51.00% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $575.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $571.74.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $75.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,870,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit has a 1-year low of $304.50 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after buying an additional 296,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,653,092,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,378,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

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About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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