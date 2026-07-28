Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $128.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price suggests a potential upside of 6.90% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northeast Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northeast Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.50.

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Northeast Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBN stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.22. The stock had a trading volume of 145,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.58. Northeast Bancorp has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $142.31. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $65.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.21 million. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 25.96%.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 105.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Northeast Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 36,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Key Northeast Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Northeast Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northeast Bancorp reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.3 million, or $4.05 per diluted share , up from $25.2 million, or $3.00 per share, a year earlier. Full-year net income reached $107.5 million, or $12.74 per share, compared with $83.4 million, or $10.08 per share, in fiscal 2025. Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

Northeast Bancorp reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.3 million, or , up from $25.2 million, or $3.00 per share, a year earlier. Full-year net income reached $107.5 million, or $12.74 per share, compared with $83.4 million, or $10.08 per share, in fiscal 2025. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded the $3.40 analyst consensus by $0.65. Management also highlighted robust loan growth and approximately $1.5 billion in additional loan capacity , supporting the outlook for future balance-sheet expansion. Northeast Bank Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Quarterly earnings exceeded the $3.40 analyst consensus by $0.65. Management also highlighted robust loan growth and approximately , supporting the outlook for future balance-sheet expansion. Positive Sentiment: Operating efficiency and asset quality remained strong. An analysis cited a 35.98% efficiency ratio and 0.67% nonperforming assets, reinforcing the bank’s profitability and credit-quality profile. Northeast Bank: Incredibly Efficient, Priced For Perfection

Operating efficiency and asset quality remained strong. An analysis cited a 35.98% efficiency ratio and 0.67% nonperforming assets, reinforcing the bank’s profitability and credit-quality profile. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share , payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 10. The payout provides limited income support, with an effectively negligible yield. Dividend announcement

The board declared a quarterly dividend of , payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 10. The payout provides limited income support, with an effectively negligible yield. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $65.24 million fell short of the $67.21 million consensus estimate, suggesting that the substantial EPS beat may not have been driven by broad-based revenue outperformance. Northeast Bancorp fiscal fourth-quarter earnings

Revenue of fell short of the $67.21 million consensus estimate, suggesting that the substantial EPS beat may not have been driven by broad-based revenue outperformance. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and investors have flagged that NBN trades at a historically high premium to tangible book value, leaving less room for execution disappointments. Management’s projected fiscal 2027 tax rate of 28%–29% could also reduce future earnings growth relative to the current period. Northeast Bank fiscal 2027 tax-rate outlook

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp is a Maine-based bank holding company and the parent of Northeast Bank, a state‐chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a variety of financial services, including personal checking and savings accounts, residential mortgage lending, small business and commercial loans, treasury management and private banking services. The bank operates a branch network spanning central and southern Maine, serving individuals, families and local businesses across the region.

Founded in 1872 as Androscoggin County Savings Bank, the institution has evolved through mutual and stock conversions, adopting the Northeast Bank name in 2001 and forming Northeast Bancorp as its mutual holding company in 2013.

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