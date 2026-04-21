Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $528.6840 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 1.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Northern Oil and Gas's payout ratio is presently 545.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 429.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 85.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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