Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the asset manager's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.99% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $159.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.55.

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Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock traded down $4.40 on Wednesday, hitting $167.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 676,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,812. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.21. Northern Trust has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $173.18.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Guy Gibson sold 3,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $428,451.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,583.48. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clive Bellows sold 1,148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $166,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,159.58. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,905 shares of company stock worth $5,166,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 682 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,663 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Northern Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS $2.71 vs. $2.37 est., revenue ~$2.21B, stronger net interest income, AUM/AUC growth, and a 100% total payout (dividends + buybacks) that highlighted operating leverage and capital return. Q1 Results

Q1 results materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS $2.71 vs. $2.37 est., revenue ~$2.21B, stronger net interest income, AUM/AUC growth, and a 100% total payout (dividends + buybacks) that highlighted operating leverage and capital return. Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell-side firms raised price targets and ratings after the quarter (examples: RBC, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Truist), signaling renewed analyst confidence and supporting upside in near term. Analyst Target Upgrades

Multiple sell-side firms raised price targets and ratings after the quarter (examples: RBC, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Truist), signaling renewed analyst confidence and supporting upside in near term. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 (annualized yield ≈1.9%), ex-dividend June 5 — a formal confirmation of shareholder return policy that can support the stock’s appeal to income-focused holders.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 (annualized yield ≈1.9%), ex-dividend June 5 — a formal confirmation of shareholder return policy that can support the stock’s appeal to income-focused holders. Neutral Sentiment: Northern Trust expanded a client-facing technology collaboration with Saphyre to streamline account lifecycle operations — strategic but not immediately material to near-term earnings. Saphyre Collaboration

Northern Trust expanded a client-facing technology collaboration with Saphyre to streamline account lifecycle operations — strategic but not immediately material to near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript are available (useful for modelling and management commentary on margins, NII outlook and buybacks). Earnings Presentation

Full earnings materials and call transcript are available (useful for modelling and management commentary on margins, NII outlook and buybacks). Negative Sentiment: Large institutional reductions and notable insider sell transactions were flagged in recent data — these flows can add selling pressure and contribute to pullbacks after a sharp rally. Institutional & Insider Activity

Large institutional reductions and notable insider sell transactions were flagged in recent data — these flows can add selling pressure and contribute to pullbacks after a sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Despite the fundamental beat and upgrades, today's lower-than-average volume and profit-taking following yesterday’s rally likely explain the stock trading down intraday.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation NASDAQ: NTRS is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company's core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust's product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

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