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Northland Power Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:NPI)

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Northland Power logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Northland Power declared a monthly dividend of C$0.06 per share, payable May 15 to shareholders of record on May 15 with an ex‑dividend date of April 30, representing an annualized yield of about 3.0%.
  • Shares traded at C$23.74 (12‑month range C$15.96–C$25.99) with a market cap of C$6.21B; the company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter but has a negative net margin (−6.7%) and high leverage (debt‑to‑equity of 176.80).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Northland Power.

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 724,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,655. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$15.96 and a twelve month high of C$25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of C$725.26 million for the quarter.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company's largest segment over the long term. Northland's growth opportunities are global and span North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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