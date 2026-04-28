Northland Power Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

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Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 724,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,655. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$15.96 and a twelve month high of C$25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of C$725.26 million for the quarter.

About Northland Power

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company's largest segment over the long term. Northland's growth opportunities are global and span North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

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