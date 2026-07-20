Northland Securities Decreases Earnings Estimates for Webull

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Webull in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Webull's current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Webull from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Webull from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Webull from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.33.

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Webull Stock Performance

Shares of BULL stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. Webull has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webull

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Webull during the fourth quarter worth about $38,850,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Webull by 23,123.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company's stock worth $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webull by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webull by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webull by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,433,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company's stock.

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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