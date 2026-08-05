Northland Securities Forecasts Enphase Energy Q1 Earnings

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities decreased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Enphase Energy's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $291.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Enphase Energy's revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Glj Research lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $21.70 to $24.47 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.61.

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Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,329,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $523,365,000 after buying an additional 246,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,834,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,359,000 after buying an additional 546,460 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,193,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,941 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 55,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at $438,252.72. This represents a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shanker Trivedi bought 1,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,910. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $150,933 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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