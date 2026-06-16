Northland Securities Has Bearish Outlook for SEI Q2 Earnings

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report issued on Friday, June 12th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Solaris Energy Infrastructure's current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

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SEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 5.6%

SEI stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.19. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEI. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 415,453 shares of the company's stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 347,693 shares during the last quarter. Advent International L.P. purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,246,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $4,098,804.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.60. This trade represents a 90.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher P. Wirtz sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $54,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,483.70. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099. Insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Key Solaris Energy Infrastructure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities initiated/updated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure with a Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Northland Securities Releases a Buy Rating on Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI)

Northland Securities initiated/updated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure with a rating, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Northland’s estimates point to improving earnings power later on, including FY2027 EPS of $2.26 and Q1 2028 EPS of $0.87 , which may support the stock’s valuation. SEI FY2028 EPS Forecast Increased by Northland Securities

Northland’s estimates point to improving earnings power later on, including and , which may support the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains favorable overall, with Solaris Energy Infrastructure carrying an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” . Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. NYSE: SEI Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Brokerage sentiment remains favorable overall, with Solaris Energy Infrastructure carrying an average recommendation of . Neutral Sentiment: Northland also published specific quarterly earnings forecasts for 2026-2028, giving investors a more detailed road map for future performance, but these projections were largely informational rather than a fresh operating update.

Northland also published specific quarterly earnings forecasts for 2026-2028, giving investors a more detailed road map for future performance, but these projections were largely informational rather than a fresh operating update. Negative Sentiment: Several near- and medium-term EPS estimates were cut, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which can pressure sentiment if investors focus on softer shorter-term profitability expectations.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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