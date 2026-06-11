Northland Securities Has Negative View of Graham Q3 Earnings

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Free Report) - Northland Securities decreased their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Graham in a report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Graham's current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Graham's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

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Several other analysts also recently commented on GHM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Graham from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Graham from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Graham from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.33.

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Graham Stock Down 4.0%

GHM stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Graham has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $110.01.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.95 million. Graham had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Graham by 62.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Graham by 396.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Graham by 4,697.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Graham by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company's stock.

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About Graham

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

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