Northland Securities Lifts Earnings Estimates for Fabrinet

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Fabrinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $16.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.77. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet's current full-year earnings is $12.80 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FN. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fabrinet from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $587.50.

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Fabrinet Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $691.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $566.89 and a 200 day moving average of $491.40. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $185.76 and a 12 month high of $732.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Fabrinet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 72 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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