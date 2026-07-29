Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Northwest Natural Gas to post earnings of ($0.0820) per share and revenue of $271.8680 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $538.57 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 9.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Northwest Natural Gas Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE NWN opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Northwest Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Northwest Natural Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4925 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Northwest Natural Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.24%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural Gas

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,674,615.62. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 104.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 29.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 523.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWN. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northwest Natural Gas

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas NYSE: NWN, commonly known as NW Natural, is a publicly traded energy utility primarily engaged in the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company operates an extensive pipeline network spanning thousands of miles across Oregon and southwest Washington. Its core business activities include gas procurement, system operation and maintenance, safety inspections and customer service support.

Dating back to the mid-19th century, Northwest Natural traces its origins to the Portland Gas Light Company, which first illuminated Portland streets with manufactured gas in 1859.

Further Reading

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