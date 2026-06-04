Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.9474.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

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Key Norwegian Cruise Line News

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line with a Buy rating and a $22 price target , implying notable upside from current levels.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line with a rating and a , implying notable upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 695,000 shares on June 1 and 685,000 shares on June 2, a sizable insider vote of confidence that can support investor sentiment.

Director bought on June 1 and on June 2, a sizable insider vote of confidence that can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The stock was also mentioned in a Zacks note highlighting that NCLH is up since its last earnings report , reflecting improved momentum after the company beat EPS expectations last quarter.

The stock was also mentioned in a Zacks note highlighting that , reflecting improved momentum after the company beat EPS expectations last quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein started coverage with a Market-Perform rating and an $18 target , which is roughly in line with the current share price and suggests limited near-term upside in that analyst’s view. Bernstein bullish on top cruise pick Viking, Norwegian gets market-perform rating

Bernstein started coverage with a rating and an , which is roughly in line with the current share price and suggests limited near-term upside in that analyst’s view. Neutral Sentiment: Norwegian Cruise said 2027 will be a “transition year” despite current pressures, signaling that management still sees challenges ahead before growth fully normalizes. Norwegian Cruise sees 2027 as 'transition year' despite current pressures

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE NCLH opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business's 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.Norwegian Cruise Line's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 695,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $12,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 703,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,783,041.92. The trade was a 7,798.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Chidsey acquired 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,139,940 shares in the company, valued at $18,660,817.80. This represents a 15.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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