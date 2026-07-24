Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business's fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 685,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $12,371,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,388,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,083,750.72. The trade was a 97.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen purchased 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at $615,976.96. The trade was a 336.62% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,177,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,846,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,179,527,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,304,827 shares of the company's stock worth $363,924,000 after buying an additional 66,329 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,205,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,951,000 after buying an additional 262,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Norwegian Cruise Line

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Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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