Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.60% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.72.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.29. 8,519,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,580,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 4.31%.Norwegian Cruise Line's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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