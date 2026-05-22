Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.35% from the company's current price.

NCLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.12.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.8%

NCLH opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 4,452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $79,379.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,742 shares in the company, valued at $458,979.86. This represents a 20.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $615,976.96. This represents a 336.62% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,467 shares of company stock worth $996,294. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Norwegian Cruise Line News

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: A company director, Jonathan Z. Cohen, bought 30,000 shares of NCLH at $15.83 each, signaling insider confidence in the stock and business outlook. SEC filing

A company director, Jonathan Z. Cohen, bought 30,000 shares of NCLH at $15.83 each, signaling insider confidence in the stock and business outlook. Positive Sentiment: Options trading surged, with call volume rising well above normal, suggesting traders are positioning for additional upside in NCLH.

Options trading surged, with call volume rising well above normal, suggesting traders are positioning for additional upside in NCLH. Positive Sentiment: Cruise stocks rallied broadly as rates and oil prices eased, which can support travel demand expectations and lower fuel-cost pressure for Norwegian Cruise Line. MSN article

Cruise stocks rallied broadly as rates and oil prices eased, which can support travel demand expectations and lower fuel-cost pressure for Norwegian Cruise Line. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary noted Norwegian Cruise Line as part of a sharp rebound in travel names, with the sector benefiting from a risk-on move and short-covering. Quiver Quant article

Market commentary noted Norwegian Cruise Line as part of a sharp rebound in travel names, with the sector benefiting from a risk-on move and short-covering. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised some near- and longer-term earnings estimates, but it kept a Strong Sell rating, limiting the bullish impact of the forecast revisions.

Zacks Research raised some near- and longer-term earnings estimates, but it kept a rating, limiting the bullish impact of the forecast revisions. Negative Sentiment: Several Zacks estimate cuts for 2026-2028 point to weaker projected profitability in some future periods, which could weigh on longer-term sentiment toward NCLH.

Several Zacks estimate cuts for 2026-2028 point to weaker projected profitability in some future periods, which could weigh on longer-term sentiment toward NCLH. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line investors, adding a small legal overhang. PR Newswire article

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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