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Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Norwegian Cruise Line guided FY 2026 EPS to $1.50, below the analyst consensus estimate of $1.63, while Q3 2026 EPS guidance was set at $0.90.
  • NCLH shares fell 2.3% to open at $20.74. Analysts have an average “Hold” rating and a $21.60 price target, with recent target changes ranging from $18 to $32.
  • Insiders have been buying shares, including CEO John Chidsey’s purchase of 153,000 shares, while institutional investors own approximately 69.6% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.900-0.900 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.3%

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO John Chidsey purchased 153,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $2,504,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,139,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,660,817.80. This represents a 15.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 4,452 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $79,379.16. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $458,979.86. The trade was a 20.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 89,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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