Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $18.97. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $19.0570, with a volume of 7,351,832 shares.

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Key Stories Impacting Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. NCLH reported GAAP EPS of $0.48, above the $0.39 consensus estimate, while total revenue increased 4.9% year over year to approximately $2.6 billion. Net income was $223 million. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NCLH reported GAAP EPS of $0.48, above the $0.39 consensus estimate, while total revenue increased 4.9% year over year to approximately $2.6 billion. Net income was $223 million. Positive Sentiment: Near-term guidance was slightly ahead of estimates. Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $0.90 was above the $0.89 analyst consensus, suggesting continued earnings momentum during the important summer cruising season. Norwegian Cruise Line earnings report

Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $0.90 was above the $0.89 analyst consensus, suggesting continued earnings momentum during the important summer cruising season. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability remains solid but growth is moderating. Second-quarter EPS declined from $0.51 a year earlier even as revenue grew, indicating that cost pressures or other expenses are limiting earnings growth.

Second-quarter EPS declined from $0.51 a year earlier even as revenue grew, indicating that cost pressures or other expenses are limiting earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Full-year guidance disappointed investors. NCLH now expects 2026 EPS of $1.50, below the $1.63 consensus estimate. The lowered outlook outweighed the quarterly beat and prompted a negative market reaction. Norwegian Cruise Line falls on weak guidance despite Q2 earnings beat

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 4,452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $79,379.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $458,979.86. The trade was a 20.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 685,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $12,371,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,388,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,083,750.72. This represents a 97.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the company's stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company's stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,825 shares of the company's stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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