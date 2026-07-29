Novanta (NOVT) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Novanta to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $262.2980 million for the quarter. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Novanta's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Novanta Stock Up 0.6%

NOVT opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novanta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on shares of Novanta in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novanta presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOVT

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $1,047,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389.93. The trade was a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company's stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company's stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc NASDAQ: NOVT is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta's product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta's Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

Further Reading

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