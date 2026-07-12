Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.5625.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th.

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Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $224,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company's stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 104.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.49. 6,314,361 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,696,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $71.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy access continues to expand, and a recent U.K. approval has added to optimism around demand for its GLP-1 franchise, supporting the stock’s recent rebound. Article Title

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy access continues to expand, and a recent U.K. approval has added to optimism around demand for its GLP-1 franchise, supporting the stock’s recent rebound. Positive Sentiment: The company launched Awiqli, the world’s first once-weekly basal insulin, in India, a move that could strengthen Novo Nordisk’s diabetes footprint in a large and fast-growing market. Article Title

The company launched Awiqli, the world’s first once-weekly basal insulin, in India, a move that could strengthen Novo Nordisk’s diabetes footprint in a large and fast-growing market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to argue that the stock still has a long-term bull case, with some saying the decline from highs has made the valuation more attractive relative to the company’s growth prospects. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to argue that the stock still has a long-term bull case, with some saying the decline from highs has made the valuation more attractive relative to the company’s growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that investors are simply watching Novo Nordisk more closely, suggesting heightened interest rather than a single new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Several articles note that investors are simply watching Novo Nordisk more closely, suggesting heightened interest rather than a single new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around a Wegovy label update and broader GLP-1 enthusiasm is keeping the name in focus, but the market appears to be balancing this against the risk that competition and earnings pressure could limit upside. Article Title

Coverage around a Wegovy label update and broader GLP-1 enthusiasm is keeping the name in focus, but the market appears to be balancing this against the risk that competition and earnings pressure could limit upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlights rising competition in the obesity and diabetes drug markets, which could pressure Novo Nordisk’s growth and margins over time. Article Title

Recent commentary also highlights rising competition in the obesity and diabetes drug markets, which could pressure Novo Nordisk’s growth and margins over time. Negative Sentiment: One recent market note said NVO has been slipping relative to the broader market, reflecting some near-term profit taking after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

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