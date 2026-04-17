Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $40.4740. Approximately 13,134,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 22,709,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.50 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

View Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 723.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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