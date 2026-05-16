Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVO. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658,867 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $287,660,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $982,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $310,199,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,940,000 after buying an additional 4,836,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk reported encouraging early data for its oral Wegovy program, with trial results highlighting meaningful weight-loss efficacy and better tolerability, reinforcing confidence in the company’s GLP-1 pipeline. Article Title

Novo Nordisk reported encouraging early data for its oral Wegovy program, with trial results highlighting meaningful weight-loss efficacy and better tolerability, reinforcing confidence in the company’s GLP-1 pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent Q1 results beat estimates and it raised its 2026 outlook, suggesting the core business remains resilient despite a tougher competitive environment. Article Title

The company’s recent Q1 results beat estimates and it raised its 2026 outlook, suggesting the core business remains resilient despite a tougher competitive environment. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary is increasingly focused on Novo Nordisk’s restructuring efforts, oral Ozempic/Wegovy launches, and telehealth partnerships, which are being viewed as potential growth drivers. Article Title

Investor commentary is increasingly focused on Novo Nordisk’s restructuring efforts, oral Ozempic/Wegovy launches, and telehealth partnerships, which are being viewed as potential growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Hims & Hers noted a Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership as part of its weight-loss care expansion, underscoring broader commercial adoption of Novo’s obesity treatments. Article Title

Hims & Hers noted a Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership as part of its weight-loss care expansion, underscoring broader commercial adoption of Novo’s obesity treatments. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed Novo Nordisk’s valuation, long-term returns, and stock forecasts, but these were mostly commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Article Title

Several articles discussed Novo Nordisk’s valuation, long-term returns, and stock forecasts, but these were mostly commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: There was also a disclosure about gifted share transactions linked to CFO associates, which appears administrative rather than a major operating issue. Article Title

There was also a disclosure about gifted share transactions linked to CFO associates, which appears administrative rather than a major operating issue. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary continues to emphasize competitive pressure from Eli Lilly’s expanding GLP-1 portfolio, raising concerns about Novo Nordisk’s ability to defend its obesity market leadership. Article Title

Market commentary continues to emphasize competitive pressure from Eli Lilly’s expanding GLP-1 portfolio, raising concerns about Novo Nordisk’s ability to defend its obesity market leadership. Negative Sentiment: One analyst-style piece explicitly argued against upgrading the stock, reflecting skepticism that the recent rebound has fully resolved the company’s longer-term challenges. Article Title

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here