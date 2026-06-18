NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $15.03. NovoCure shares last traded at $14.4660, with a volume of 1,135,588 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded NovoCure from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NovoCure from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVCR

NovoCure Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 25.66%.The company's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Anthony Vernon sold 2,945 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $46,442.65. Following the sale, the director owned 197,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,050.89. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,945 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $46,442.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $218,587.97. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 51,943 shares of company stock valued at $893,171 in the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,958,209 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 502,368 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NovoCure by 25.0% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,904,302 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $122,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NovoCure by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,069,895 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,741 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in NovoCure by 23.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,487,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 477,128 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NovoCure by 38.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,076 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 634,925 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company's non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure's approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

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