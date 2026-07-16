NovoCure (NVCR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $172.7180 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $174.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NovoCure Trading Up 3.1%

NovoCure stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. NovoCure has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $18.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allyson J. Ocean sold 2,945 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $46,442.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $178,579.48. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Frank X. Leonard sold 34,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $614,514.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 459,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,239,193.60. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,943 shares of company stock valued at $893,171. Insiders own 5.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 662.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NovoCure from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVCR

About NovoCure

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company's non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure's approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

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