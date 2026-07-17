NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Down 1.3% - Here's Why

NOVONIX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NVX - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.3998 and last traded at $0.4134. 110,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 247,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4187.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NOVONIX in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NOVONIX has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVX

NOVONIX Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NOVONIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOVONIX by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 270,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 215,305 shares during the period. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOVONIX during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOVONIX by 964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 99,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOVONIX during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX, trading under the NASDAQ ticker NVX, is a technology-driven company specializing in the development and production of advanced materials and testing solutions for the lithium-ion battery industry. The company's primary focus lies in supplying high-purity synthetic graphite anode materials and delivering comprehensive battery testing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), research institutions, and battery producers worldwide. NOVONIX operates through two core divisions: NOVONIX Materials & Technology, which produces battery-grade graphite, and NOVONIX Battery Testing Solutions, which offers hardware and software platforms designed to accelerate battery research and development.

The Materials & Technology business segment manufactures spherical synthetic graphite anode products that meet rigorous industry standards for performance, consistency, and scalability.

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