NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

NRXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th.

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NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NRXP stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.19.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,984 shares of the company's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Sjbenen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company's research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx's pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

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