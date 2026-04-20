NRx Pharmaceuticals' (NRXP) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

NRXP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NRx Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.00.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on NRXP

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRXP opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.83. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,043,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 1,018,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company's research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx's pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NRx Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NRx Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While NRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here