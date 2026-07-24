NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Trading 0% Higher - Should You Buy?

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.8050. Approximately 344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NSTS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 million, a PE ratio of -689.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NSTS Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NSTS Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NSTS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 518,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago.

Further Reading

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