NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.4615.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMR. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on NuScale Power from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get NuScale Power alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

Key Headlines Impacting NuScale Power

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Neutral Sentiment: NuScale remains part of a broader nuclear-sector rebound narrative, with some analysts arguing that the recent selloff may be more of a reset than a breakdown in the long-term AI-and-power demand thesis. NuScale Power (SMR) news reference

NuScale remains part of a broader nuclear-sector rebound narrative, with some analysts arguing that the recent selloff may be more of a reset than a breakdown in the long-term AI-and-power demand thesis. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly focused on the fact that SMR projects can take years to reach commercialization, and that uncertainty has hit smaller names like NuScale harder than larger, already-profitable nuclear plays. NuScale Power (SMR) news reference

Investors are increasingly focused on the fact that SMR projects can take years to reach commercialization, and that uncertainty has hit smaller names like NuScale harder than larger, already-profitable nuclear plays. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary and market coverage have framed NuScale as highly volatile, with one article highlighting bear-case expectations near current levels and reinforcing concerns about downside if growth milestones are delayed. NuScale SMR Stock: $25 Bull Case, $7 Bear Case

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $159,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,276 shares of the company's stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. The firm's revenue was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NuScale Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NuScale Power wasn't on the list.

While NuScale Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here