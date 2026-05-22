NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America's target price indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.85.

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NuScale Power Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE SMR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,406,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,818,615. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NuScale Power news, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $274,681.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,451.44. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $271,247.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,572,082 shares of company stock valued at $481,029,608. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth approximately $14,347,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in NuScale Power by 686.9% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 184,609 shares of the company's stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 161,149 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 609,450 shares of the company's stock worth $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 309,810 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 22.6% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,310,961 shares of the company's stock worth $263,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,796 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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