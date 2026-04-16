NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,134,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session's volume of 26,003,857 shares.The stock last traded at $11.2720 and had previously closed at $11.71.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of NuScale Power from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NuScale Power from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of NuScale Power to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $274,681.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,451.44. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $317,121.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 268,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,275,949.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,135,610 shares of company stock worth $171,143,439 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company's stock worth $163,176,000 after buying an additional 6,227,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,273,000 after buying an additional 4,482,254 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,616,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $48,993,000. Finally, Samsung C&T Corp lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,689,000 after buying an additional 2,578,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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